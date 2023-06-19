Watch: Minor girl faces harrowing molestation attempt in Solapur

In a shocking incident that unfolded in the heart of Solapur city, a minor girl was targeted by a man who attempted to molest her. The distressing incident took place in broad daylight and was captured on CCTV cameras, leaving the community deeply concerned.

Taking advantage of the early morning hours when the roads were relatively empty, an unknown individual molested a girl as she was walking along the road. He stopped the young girl on the road and led her to a secluded area, where he committed the act of molestation. However, the girl somehow managed to break free from his grasp. This distressing incident has been captured on CCTV cameras.

In the prime location of Solapur, the incident occurred during the morning hours. A man, whose identity remains unknown, approached the victim on the road and attempted to molest her. Fortunately, the girl was able to free herself from his grip and escape. This incident has sparked concerns regarding the state of law and order within the city.