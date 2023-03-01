Watch: MNS unveils anniversary teaser with Raj Thackeray's statement

The last six months have seen a major upheaval in Maharashtra's political circles. Due to the split in the Shiv Sena, the MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray collapsed. This was followed by a new government led by Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis. The power-struggle dispute has reached the Supreme Court. In the backdrop of all this, MNS president Raj Thackeray is yet to announce a clear stand.

Raj Thackeray is expected to make a statement on the MNS's anniversary on March 9. The teaser for the anniversary has been released by MNS.

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande shared the video of the anniversary teaser on his Twitter handle. He also wrote on it, "Waiting for March 9".

On the one hand, when everyone was curious about the role of Raj Thackeray, he himself said in a public interview in Panvel on the occasion of Marathi Language Day that he would be showing the film directly on the day of Gudi Padwa on the 22nd without showing any teaser or trailer. So while it indicated that Raj Thackeray would speak to Gudi Padwa on political issues of the state, what would Raj Thackeray say on the anniversary of the MNS on March 9? This has got everyone's attention.

Meanwhile, what exactly is the role that the MNS will play in the upcoming municipal elections? This is being debated in political circles, and Raj Thackeray is likely to comment on it on March 9.