Watch: MSRTC bus driver holds umbrella while driving during rains, raises safety concerns

A video of a bus's roof getting blown off at the Gadchiroli depot, followed by a driver managing a steering wheel and a wiper with one hand each, has gone viral, causing a statewide sensation. Subsequently, another alarming video of the same Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus has come to light.

While political discussions revolve around the prospect of an airport in Gadchiroli, the local public transportation system has experienced severe disruptions in recent days, shedding light on the persistent issue of dilapidated MSRTC buses.

The dire state of affairs has brought attention to the plight of these discarded buses within the MSRTC's fleet. A shocking incident captured in the video involves a driver navigating the bus while holding an umbrella due to a leaking roof during rainfall.

The emergence of this latest video has reignited debates concerning the condition of scrap buses at the MSRTC's depot. The actions of manoeuvring a bus with a single hand while holding an umbrella during heavy rainfall have sparked outrage, with concerns raised about passengers' lives being put at risk. Despite repeated incidents at the Aheri depot, the state government's inaction in providing new buses remains evident, intensifying worries about passenger safety and the region's public transport system.