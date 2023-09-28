Watch: Mumbai Police's Khaki Studio pays musical tribute to Bappa

In a heartwarming gesture this festival season, the Mumbai Police extended a musical homage to Lord Ganesha through their Khaki Studio, delivering a special performance of the popular song dedicated to the beloved deity. The song of choice? "Deva Shree Ganesha."

With Anant Chaturdashi 2023 on the horizon, a day marked for bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha through visarjan (immersion) in local water bodies, the Khaki Studio presented a musical treat for the Lord. The Police Band skillfully recreated the cinematic melody devoted to Lord Ganesha, earning accolades from citizens. The clip, shared online, garnered over 92,000 views on Instagram, accompanied by numerous likes and appreciative comments.

The caption accompanying the post aptly captured the sentiment: "When music meets devotion, A special musical treat for our beloved Bappa! Presenting this absolutely mesmerizing performance by Mumbai Police Band&s #KhakiStudio on song ‘Deva Shree Ganesha’ for the occasion of Ganeshotsav!" This heartfelt musical tribute added an extra layer of warmth to the city's Ganesh Utsav celebrations.