Watch: NCP chief Sharad Pawar visits Eknath Khadse at Bombay Hospital

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar has visited Bombay Hospital to check on the health of NCP leader Eknath Khadse, who was admitted after suffering a heart attack. Eknath Khadse, a former revenue minister and senior NCP figure, had been admitted to a hospital in Jalgaon following a heart attack on Sunday. Later, he was transferred to Bombay Hospital via an air ambulance.

The health scare began on Sunday afternoon when Khadse experienced chest pain, prompting his admission to Gajanan Hospital. Dr. Vivek Chaudhari, Khadse's attending physician, reported that his condition is stable, and he is no longer experiencing chest pain. To provide further treatment, he will be transported to Mumbai.

#WATCH | Mumbai: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar reaches Bombay Hospital to pay a visit to NCP leader Eknath Khadse who was admitted here last night. pic.twitter.com/sIAvvDLci2 — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2023

Khadse had been feeling unwell for the last two days, prompting his initial hospitalization. In response to his family's request for assistance, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed the state administration to arrange an air ambulance for Khadse's transfer to Mumbai.

Eknath Khadse, a prominent BJP leader in north Maharashtra, held significant influence in the region and hailed from the Leva Patil community, one of the OBC groups with a sizable population in north Maharashtra.