Watch: NCP president Sharad Pawar greeted with enthusiasm on Baramati visit

Following recent events surrounding the NCP presidency, Sharad Pawar, the NCP president, and a senior leader, visited Baramati. Upon his arrival at the Govindbaug residence in Malegaon, NCP office-bearers and workers extended a warm welcome to him at the entrance.

There was a significant gathering this time, unlike before. Sharad Pawar's announcement of retirement had caused anxiety among party officials and residents of the city. However, Baramati locals were relieved after he withdrew his decision to retire on Friday, May 5th.

Activists celebrated their joy by setting off fireworks and sharing sweets. The news of Pawar's arrival was well-known, and crowds gathered early in the morning at the Govindbaug entrance. When Pawar arrived, his supporters enthusiastically chanted slogans in his favor.

As Pawar was departing from Govindbaug, he noticed the presence of media representatives and stopped his convoy. He took a brief moment to address the reporters, speaking for a mere 13 seconds. When questioned about his resignation, which was no longer an issue, he responded with a single sentence, expressing his intention to focus on getting to work.