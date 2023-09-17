Watch: Overcrowding at Diva railway stations ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, many people in Maharashtra are eager to return home for the religious festivities with their families. However, this sudden surge in travel plans has posed challenges for the Maharashtra railway authorities. The increased number of passengers at train stations is causing disruptions to both travellers and railway operations, making the journey less comfortable.

A recent video circulating online shows a significant crowd of passengers waiting at Diva Railway Station to travel to Konkan. Recognizing this surge in passengers, especially during the festive season, authorities have arranged special trains to facilitate smoother travel. Despite these efforts, railway stations in Maharashtra still witness overcrowding, with over 100 passengers commonly seen.

This situation highlights the need for coordinated efforts to ensure the safe and convenient travel of passengers during festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi, which holds great cultural significance in the region.