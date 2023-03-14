Watch: Passenger spotted consuming alcohol in Mumbai local train

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 14, 2023 05:17 PM 2023-03-14T17:17:26+5:30 2023-03-14T17:18:29+5:30

Smoking and the drinking of alcohol or another intoxicant on railway premises, including trains, is now forbidden. Disregarding the ...

Smoking and the drinking of alcohol or another intoxicant on railway premises, including trains, is now forbidden. Disregarding the prohibition, a video of a passenger consuming alcohol aboard a local train in Mumbai has surfaced on social media platforms.


In the video, the passenger is seen drinking alcohol out of a bottle wrapped in a black polythene bag as he is seen speaking over the phone. The other passengers seem unperturbed by the behaviour.


A Twitter user shared the video and requested Mumbai Police to take action against him. He wrote, "Dear Mumbai police, two days ago, I was travelling in a local train. This incident happened on Wadala road to Panvel station. Is it permissible to drink aboard a local train? What action will Mumbai Police take?"

Mumbai police responded to the tweet and said that they have asked Mumbai Railway Police (GRP) to look into the case. ''@grpmumbai, Please look into this,'' the reply read.

