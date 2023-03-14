Watch: Passenger spotted consuming alcohol in Mumbai local train

Smoking and the drinking of alcohol or another intoxicant on railway premises, including trains, is now forbidden. Disregarding the prohibition, a video of a passenger consuming alcohol aboard a local train in Mumbai has surfaced on social media platforms.



In the video, the passenger is seen drinking alcohol out of a bottle wrapped in a black polythene bag as he is seen speaking over the phone. The other passengers seem unperturbed by the behaviour.

A Twitter user shared the video and requested Mumbai Police to take action against him. He wrote, "Dear Mumbai police, two days ago, I was travelling in a local train. This incident happened on Wadala road to Panvel station. Is it permissible to drink aboard a local train? What action will Mumbai Police take?"

Mumbai police responded to the tweet and said that they have asked Mumbai Railway Police (GRP) to look into the case. ''@grpmumbai, Please look into this,'' the reply read.