Watch: Pune traffic cops suspended for accepting bribe from violators

A recent incident has emerged from the Gangadham – Aai Mata Mandir Road, falling under the jurisdiction of the Swargate Traffic Division. In a video circulating on social media, two constables can be seen accepting bribes from traffic violators. Taking prompt action, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijaykumar Magar has suspended the accused officers.

Police Sub-Inspector Gaurav Ramesh Ubhe and Police Constable Balu Dada Yede have been identified as the officers who have been suspended. The video depicted the traffic police officials accepting bribes from drivers on May 17, in return for turning a blind eye to traffic violations.

The video provides clear evidence that the officers did not issue any receipts or documentation to the drivers while accepting the money. Due to the grave nature of these concerns, Deputy Commissioner Vijaykumar Magar took immediate action by suspending the two policemen for their unethical behavior.