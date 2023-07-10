Watch: Reversing ambulance collision claims life of senior citizen in Pune

A senior citizen tragically passed away when he was struck by a reversing ambulance. The incident occurred on Saturday evening at 6:38 PM and was recorded by surveillance cameras.

Authorities have initiated a thorough investigation into the incident to ascertain the precise details surrounding the accident. The police will carefully review the CCTV footage and gather statements from witnesses in order to gain a comprehensive understanding of the sequence of events.