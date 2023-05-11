Watch: Shiv Sena Shinde faction supporters celebrate court verdict in Pune

The Supreme Court announced its verdict on the Maharashtra power tussle today, a case that has gripped the attention of the entire country. The Chief Justice, Dhananjay Chandrachud, delivered the judgment in the Constitutional Court, which marks a pivotal moment in the state's political scenario.

#WATCH | Shiv Sena workers - supporters of Shinde faction - celebrate in Pune after the Supreme Court verdict on Maharashtra political row. pic.twitter.com/bYijfV8pKT — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023

After the court ruling, supporters of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena group gathered near Sarasbag and began celebrating. The procession began from Shiv Sena Bhavan and proceeded towards the Balasaheb Thackeray Kaladalan, where they decorated the statue of Balasaheb Thackeray with garlands. The atmosphere was filled with chants of "Shiv Sena Zindabad," reflecting the pride and excitement felt by all Shiv Sena supporters present.

Several important personalities attended the event, including leaders from Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party, along with office bearers and Shiv Sainiks.