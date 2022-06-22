Watch! Shiv Sena women workers breakdowns during protest against Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena women workers in Aurangabad break down as they protest against rebel leader Eknath Shinde. The leader led to ongoing instability in the MVA govt in the state. BJP defeated Mahavikas Aghadi in Rajya Sabha elections. Five out of five BJP candidates were elected to the Legislative Council. After that, there has been a big political stir in Maharashtra taken place.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Shiv Sena women workers in Aurangabad break down and weep as they protest against rebel leader Eknath Shinde who has led to ongoing instability in the MVA govt in the state pic.twitter.com/8tzXK5Urw6 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

Eknath Shinde has claimed that he has more than 40 MLAs with him. On the other hand, Shinde has avoided giving a direct answer about forming a government by supporting BJP. Earlier, Sanjay Raut from Shiv Sena, while interacting with the media, explained the strategy and further direction. He also said that all the MLAs in Surat will come back, the MLAs have been forcibly retained. Raut interacted with the media, at which point his face appeared to have fallen off anything.