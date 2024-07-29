WATCH: Teacher Dies of Heart Attack Heart Attack While Waiting for His Turn at Petrol Pump in Beed; Incident Caught on CCTV

A teacher from Beed city, Babasaheb Misal, suffered a heart attack while while waiting for his turn in line at a petrol pump. The incident, which was captured on CCTV, shows Misal sitting on his scooter before suddenly collapsing. The incident took place at a petrol pump on Nagar Road. Witnesses and staff at the station attempted to assist Misal by administering CPR and quickly transporting him to the hospital. Despite their efforts, Misal was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The incident has brought to light the growing number of heart-related deaths, even among those who consider themselves fit and healthy.

Symptoms and Causes:

Common symptoms of heart disease include swelling in the legs, chest pain, shortness of breath, neck and back pain, insomnia, fatigue, indigestion, dizziness, and anxiety.

Risk factors include addiction, obesity, diabetes, a high-fat diet, liver disease, and a sedentary lifestyle.

Younger Individuals at Risk:

While heart attacks were once considered primarily a problem for those over 45, the age of those experiencing cardiac events is decreasing. Smoking and alcohol consumption are major risk factors for young people.

Prevention and Care:

To reduce the risk of heart disease, experts recommend a balanced diet, regular exercise, and avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption. Anyone experiencing symptoms such as chest pain or shortness of breath should seek medical attention immediately.

Dr. Anant Mule, a cardiologist in Beed, emphasized the importance of addressing early warning signs. "A change in lifestyle, obesity, high blood pressure, excessive stress, and diabetes are the main causes of heart disease," he said, adding that heart attacks often have warning signs that should not be ignored.