Watch: Two arrested for spreading panic on Pune roads using 'koyta'

In Pune, the Koyta gang recently caused chaos, resulting in the vandalism of vehicles and shops, spreading panic throughout the area. The assault on a young woman in Sadashiv Peth had heightened security worries, prompting an intense police crackdown. Despite initial efforts, the resurgence of incidents involving the coyote gang indicates an alarming rise in their activities once more.

In both urban and rural areas, some people have started spreading fear in society by adopting the tactics of the Koyta gang. Similarly, in the town of Daund, the police have taken action against two individuals who were instilling terror by wielding sharp sickles. Their names are Rakesh Jagtap and Sachin Nalawade.

As per reports, a case has been registered at Daund police station against two individuals for causing panic on the city's streets while carrying sharp knives. The accused, Rakesh Jagtap and Sachin Nalawade were riding a motorcycle on the city road when they were apprehended by the police. A video of the entire incident has gone viral on social media.