Watch: Uddhav Thackeray's Younger Son Tejas Thackeray Dances In Anant Ambani Sangeet; BJP, Shinde Sena Take Swipes

The wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of industrialists Mukesh and Nita Ambani, has been a hot topic for several months. From the pre-wedding celebrations held two months ago to the recent Haldi, Sangeet, and Mehendi ceremonies, photos and videos of various events have gone viral on social media. The Sangeet ceremony featured Bollywood stars and international artists.

However, a new political controversy has emerged from this event in Maharashtra. Tejas Thackeray, the youngest son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, was seen dancing in a group performance during the ceremony. Orry, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shikhar Pahariya, and Veer Pahariya, along with Tejas Thackeray, danced to the song "Yeh Ladki Hai Allah" from the movie "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham."

Despite the Thackeray family's close ties with the Ambanis, their party has recently criticized the BJP over the relocation of industries from Maharashtra to Gujarat. The BJP and its allies in Mahayuti are now targeting Uddhav Thackeray's party over Tejas Thackeray's viral dance video. BJP leader Nilesh Rane quipped, "Now say Tejas Thackeray is being taken away by Gujarat."

Shiv Sena leader Sheetal Mhatre wrote, "Hey... this background dancer at the Ambani wedding looks familiar... Turns out, it's none other than Tejas Thackeray, the younger son of the master of sarcasm. Each one has their own talent... Father is an acting legend, and the son is a dance star."

The Mahavikas Aghadi parties have been raising concerns about several industrial projects being moved from Maharashtra to Gujarat, the home state of PM Modi. The controversy began after the Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor project moved to Gujarat from Maharashtra, with the MVA accusing the Shinde-Fadnavis government of facilitating this shift to benefit the neighboring state.