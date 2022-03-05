Watch Video! Mumbai: Police saves life of girl who fell while trying to catch moving train

The video of the young woman slipping and falling while catching a running local has been captured on CCTV. The incident took place on March 2 at Malad station and the girl is 17 years old. The railway police have succeeded in rescuing the girl. The girl was trying to catch Malad to Churchgate when she saw her foot slipping and falling. Police on duty spotted her and rushed to the spot. The girl, who was falling towards the railway tracks, was pulled out and saved her life. The girl was not harmed in any way by the police. The girl also thanked the police for saving her life. Such incidents are always happening in Mumbai, often after the locals are crowded. So sometimes such incidents happen in the case of stunt performers standing at the door of a local.

The girl was saved by Ingavale, Satav, Ranakhambe and Patil. The vigilance shown by the police at that time is being appreciated from all levels. The girl was not injured in the incident. Therefore, after the rescue, Ingavale, Satav, Ranakhambe and Patil have performed their duties honestly have been honored.