Watch: Vijay Wadettiwar visits Nanded Hospital, demands Rs 10 lakh aid for affected families

In Nanded, a tragic turn of events has unfolded as 24 patients lost their lives within the last 24 hours, sending shockwaves throughout the state of Maharashtra. Similar distressing situations have been reported in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur hospitals. In response, the opposition has launched a vigorous critique, with opposition leaders holding the government accountable for the crisis.

Leader of the Opposition, Vijay Wadettiwar, visited Nanded Government Hospital today, where he met with treated patients and the grieving families of those who passed away. Heartbreaking scenes unfolded as relatives shed tears in front of opposition leaders.

Expressing his deep concern, Wadettiwar emphasized the gravity of the situation, particularly for newborns, and called for immediate financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for the affected families. He also directed criticism at senior BJP leaders, insinuating a lack of urgency in addressing the crisis in government hospitals.

Vijay Wadettiwar shared a video of his hospital visit on X, revealing the anguished relatives seeking solace in front of opposition leaders. The situation remains critical, raising urgent questions about healthcare infrastructure and government responsiveness in the face of such distressing events.