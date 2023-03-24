Watch: Viral video of state's budget session sparks anger and questions politicians' priorities

The state's budget session has been making headlines for several reasons. There is a curiosity among the public about what happened to certain MLAs while Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was addressing the House. A video of the incident has become popular on the internet and caught the attention of social media users.

Minister Shambhuraj Desai has responded to the viral video in which he appears to be giving a packet to another MLA seated behind him, saying that he did not give anything to anyone and it could have been just paper. Desai has also stated that he can tell the truth about what happened after viewing the video. The video has become popular on social media and has captured the interest of internet users.

The video depicting the exchange of tobacco packet between Minister Shambhuraj Desai and another MLA has become viral on social media, and it has provoked a vehement response from internet users. The reactions have been extremely angry, with some questioning whether politicians are present in the legislature to address public issues or merely to indulge in inappropriate activities like using tobacco.