Watch: Water supply pipe burst after landslide in Pimpri-Chinchwad

A landslide occurred at a new construction site on Kunal Icon Road, Chhatrapati Chowk in Pimple Saudagar during the early hours of Thursday. The incident led to the road being blocked, but fortunately, there were no casualties.

Following the incident, the water supply line and stream water line on the road suffered damage. The residents who were out for their morning exercise, as well as those living in the nearby society area, noticed the issue. Without delay, they promptly notified the civic officials, the water supply department, and the police administration about the situation.

The police and municipal departments have arrived at the scene. They have set up barricades to secure the area. Meanwhile, the civic emergency department and water supply department are actively working on repairing both the pipeline and the road.