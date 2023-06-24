Water scarcity hits Sangli, Miraj, and Kupwad cities; limited supply imposed

The residents are currently experiencing the immediate consequences of the water shortage caused by the prolonged rainfall. Sangli, Miraj, and Kupwad cities will receive water supply limited to once per day. The municipal corporation has urged for responsible and efficient water usage.

Sangli's water supply is dependent on the water stock in the Koyna dam, which currently holds only 5.65 TMC of water. In a press release issued by the executive engineers of the municipal corporation’s water supply department, it has been stated that the water level has decreased due to reduced discharge from the reservoir into the Krishna River. The civic body needs to plan the water supply considering the rainfall and prevailing conditions. With the limited water stock in the reservoir, the water supply operations have commenced.

In certain parts of Sangli, Miraj, and Kupwad cities, water supply is currently provided 24/7, while in other areas it is supplied twice a day. However, due to the prevailing scarcity, it has been decided to limit the water release to once a day. This measure will remain in effect until the water level in the Krishna River rises and sufficient storage is available in the Koyna dam. It is advised that citizens consume water in moderation, ensuring it is boiled and filtered.

Simultaneously, the water resources department is facing the challenge of fulfilling the water requirements for drinking, agriculture, and industries from the Krishna River. Despite the Koyna Dam reaching its lowest water level, there is no sign of rainfall. Consequently, residents of Sangli will have to endure water supply disruptions for a few days. Typically, water supply in drought-affected cities has not been regulated, but presently, consumption restrictions are in place.