Water Scarcity Looms Large Over Elephanta Island

Uran: The sole reservoir that supplies water to Elephanta Island has dried up in December itself, leaving three villages, businesses, and thousands of domestic and foreign tourists to face a severe water crisis. Usually, the water from the reservoir lasts till May but the lack of rain this year has posed a huge water problem.

The Elephanta Grampanchayat has appealed to the State Zila Parishad's Rural Water Supply Department, the Block Development Officer, and the Tehsildar to provide funds for supplying water by boat to address the water scarcity issue.

Elephanta Island, which is famous for its rock-cut caves, comprises three villages: Rajbandar, Morabandar, and Shetbandar. Thousands of tourists visit the island every day to see the caves, and lakhs of tourists visit every year. Small businesses such as canteens and restaurants on the island are also dependent on tourism.

The old reservoir is the only source of water for the three villages, businesses, and tourists. The water stored in the reservoir is supplied to the villages, businesses, and tourists by the Grampanchayat.

The water storage that usually lasts until the end of May has dried up by the end of December due to the low rainfall. With only enough water left to last for two months, the Elephanta Grampanchayat is facing a serious challenge.

Since Elephanta is an island, it is not possible to supply water by tanker. The Grampanchayat also does not have enough funds to supply water. The only option to address the water scarcity on the island is to supply water by boat through the sea.

Therefore, the Sarpanch Meena Bhoi and the Deputy Sarpanch Balaram Thakur of the Elephanta Grampanchayat have written a letter to concerned authorities to address the water scarcity crisis on the island as an essential service.