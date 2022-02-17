Water taxi service connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai launched today

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today inaugurated the country's first water taxi. This service will run from Mumbai to Belapur. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was present online at the inaugural function. Today is an important and happy day and the first water taxi in the country is being launched in Maharashtra. The first railway service in the country was started between Mumbai and Thane. After that, its network expanded in the country. The Chief Minister also said that it has been seen till date that the facilities which started from Mumbai are being spread and replicated all over the country.

We need to pay attention to how much we recognize the importance of our resources and how much we use them for the benefit of the people. The Chief Minister said that this shipping service would be useful for getting to Elephanta.

Transport services are important in development and this water transport service connecting Navi Mumbai with Mumbai is starting today. Water taxis have started today with a focus on modernization in roads, bridges, railways, metros and subways. The sea is not only used to watch sunrise-sunset. The use of the sea should increase. The Chief Minister said that in the next two to three years, we will be desalinating the salt water of the sea.