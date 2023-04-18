Wax factory explosion in Dhule kills 4 women, injures 2

In Dhule, a candle-making factory experienced a huge explosion, resulting in the deaths of four women and causing serious injuries to two employees. The injured workers have been taken to a government hospital in Nandurbar for treatment.

On Tuesday afternoon, an explosion occurred at a candle-making factory called Bhavani Celebration in Dhule. The blast took place at Chiplipada in Sakri taluka of Dhule. Four women died immediately, and two employees were injured. The reason for the explosion is not yet known.

