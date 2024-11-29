"We Are Not Uddhav Thackeray, We Will Not Leave Alliance for Chair...," says Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske

In a dramatic turn of events following the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the state remains without a clear Chief Minister (CM), despite the Mahayuti alliance's landslide victory. Speculation continues to swirl over the leadership dynamics, particularly after Eknath Shinde, the caretaker CM, made a public declaration suggesting he may be stepping aside from the race. On November 28, Shinde, along with former CM Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a crucial discussion. Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Naresh Mhaske reaffirmed the party's commitment to the development of Maharashtra, asserting that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's leadership is not driven by personal ambitions for the CM position.

Mhaske stated, "CM Eknath Shinde expressed in a press conference two days ago that we are not interested in the CM's chair. Whatever decision the leaders of Mahayuti take, we stand behind them." He further taunted Shiv Sena UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray, saying, “We are not Uddhav Thackeray; we will not leave the alliance for the chair.”

Regarding the Mahayuti meeting in Delhi, Mhaske elaborated on the discussions held at Amit Shah's residence the day before, where the future prosperity of Maharashtra was a key focus. Attended by prominent political leaders, the meeting centered on enhancing collaboration between the central and state governments. Mhaske highlighted that the main topics included the development, prosperity, and happiness of Maharashtra, with a strong emphasis on securing ongoing support from the central government for the state's growth.

Naresh Mhaske On Maharashtra CM Delay

“As representatives of Maharashtra, we asked the central government to continue their support for the state's development as they have done in the past,” Mhaske stated, reflecting the sentiments expressed during the meeting with Amit Shah. He noted that the leadership of the Mahayuti is united in prioritizing the welfare of the state over personal ambitions.