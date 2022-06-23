We are ready to consider exiting out of MVA if this is will of all MLAs: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has appealed to the MLAs to appear before the Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray within 24 hours if they want the party to withdraw from the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The demands of the rebel MLAs will be considered. However, before that, Raut appealed them to show courage to come to Mumbai.



"MLAs should not communicate from Guwahati, they should come back to Mumbai and discuss all this with CM. We are ready to consider exiting out of MVA if this is the will of all MLAs, but for that, they have to come here & discuss it with the CM," said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.



