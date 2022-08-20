'We broke a Dahi Handi in June'': Eknath Shinde takes dig at Thackeray's

On the occasion of Janmashtami 2022, Maharashtra Chief Eknath Shinde on Friday took a dig at Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray saying they too broke a tough “Dahi Handi” a few days back while referring to the Krishna Janmashtami festivities across the state. Attending a Dahi Handi event in neighbouring Thane, his home turf, the Chief Minister also alluded to his rebellion against the Shiv Sena leadership in June and recalled that he and his associates broke a "tough Dahi Handi" one and a half months ago.

They needed "fifty tiers", the Maharashtra CM said, referring to the number of MLAs who were with him. ‘Dahi Handi', part of the Krishna Janmashtami festivities, was celebrated with extra fervour across Maharashtra on Friday after the COVID-19 pandemic-induced hiatus of two years. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis was present along with Shinde at the Dahi Handi events in Mumbai. The state government had last month announced that there would be no restrictions on the celebration of religious festivals, including Dahi Handi and Ganesh Chaturthi, this year.