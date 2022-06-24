We challenge rebel MLAs to come to Mumbai: Sanjay Raut

We won't relent...we'll win on floor of the house (State Assembly). If this battle is fought on roads, we'll win that too. We gave opportunity to those who left, now it's too late. I challenge them to come on floor of the house. MVA govt will complete rest of 2.5 yrs, said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

We will win on the Floor of the House, we won't give up. They (MLAs) have taken a very wrong step. We also gave them a chance to return to Mumbai. Now, we challenge them to come to Mumbai, added Raut.

CM Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar ji are in constant touch. All leaders of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena are in touch with each other, he said.

A meeting of NCP and Shiv Sena leaders was held at Yashwantrao Chavan Center. NCP President Sharad Pawar, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and other office bearers were present on the occasion. After the meeting, while interacting with the media, Sanjay Raut has challenged Eknath Shinde. Raut also warned those who want to face us to come to Mumbai and face us.

