'We clearly need to introspect on what went right & what went wrong': Supriya Sule on RS poll result

NCP's Supriya Sule on Saturday has reacted over Rajya Sabha polls result. She said, "I congratulate BJP on their performance. We accept our defeat. We clearly need to introspect on what went right & what went wrong. If you look at the numbers, clearly we didn't have right numbers till the end. But we took a chance."

Out of 6 seats in Maharashtra, BJP won 3 seats. Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP won one seat each. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Pawar lost the election.

The BJP had fielded Dr Anil Bonde, Piyush Goyal and Dhananjay Mahadik from the state. Interestingly, there were seven candidates in the fray for the six seats in the state.

On the other hand, the Congress party had fielded Imran Pratapgarhi for the polls while Praful Patel has been fielded from the NCP. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar were given a run in the polls.