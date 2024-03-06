"We Have Decided to...": Sanjay Raut After MVA Meeting on Seat-Sharing for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance held an important meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday to discuss preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Uddhav Thackeray, chief of the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction, Sharad Pawar, chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Nana Patole, president of the state Congress unit, and Prakash Ambedkar, chief of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, were among those who attended the meeting at the Four Seasons Hotel.

#WATCH | After the meeting of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) over seat sharing for Lok Sabha elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, "Today, we had an important meeting of Maha Vikas Aghadi. Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Jayant Patil, Jitendra Awhad and I were there.… pic.twitter.com/sgGB4OYMTG — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024

The meeting lasted nearly four hours, and afterward, Sanjay Raut, an MP from the Shiv Sena (UBT), spoke to the media. He said the discussions between the leaders were positive.

"Today, we had an important meeting of Maha Vikas Aghadi. Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Jayant Patil, Jitendra Awhad and I were there. Prakash Ambedkar of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi also attended the meeting...We have decided to contest the election together in Maharashtra. As far as seat-sharing is concerned, there are no differences among us. Almost everything has been decided," Sanjay Raut said.

#WATCH | Leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi meet to discuss seat-sharing for Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai



Prakash Ambedkar, President of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, is also attending the meeting pic.twitter.com/65rk4zqUTo — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024

Regional media reports indicate that the leaders have agreed on 39 of the state's 48 Lok Sabha seats. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will meet again on March 9 to discuss the remaining seats and finalize their allocation.