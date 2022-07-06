We have not done anything illegal, Supreme Court has ruled against the opposition: Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: After Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister, the new Shinde-Fadnavis government won a vote of confidence by a majority. After this, other leaders along with the rebels are now returning to their respective constituencies and villages and are being given a warm welcome. Various quarters are reacting to the power struggle of the last few days. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also commented on this once again. "We have not done anything illegal. On the contrary, even during the petitions filed in the Supreme Court, the opposition was hit," said Eknath Shinde.

Eknath Shinde was asked whether the decision of the BJP leadership was shocking for you too. Speaking on that, Shinde said "people were of the view that BJP does anything for power. However, after we 50 MLAs took the role of Hindutva and development, BJP has given a different message to the entire country by supporting me for the post of Chief Minister."

The revolt of Shiv Sena MLAs became a topic of discussion all over the country. Speaking of which, we have done nothing wrong by forming a government with the BJP. The 2019 assembly elections were fought in alliance with the BJP. But after the election, we came to power in alliance with the Congress and the NCP. Therefore, we could not take a stand on Hindutva, Swatantryaveer Savarkar. "We could not openly take a stand against the notorious goon Dawood Ibrahim," Shinde said.



"In the meantime, we haven't done anything illegal. We are abiding by the constitution, laws and rules of the country. lucts & services We have numbers. A petition has been filed against us in the Supreme Court. We have our side" he added. Eknath Shinde also said that during the hearing on the petition, it was seen that the Supreme Court had slapped the petitioners well.