"We have respect for Raj Thackeray, he is old Shiv Sainik" says Deepak Kesarkar

"Talks were held between Eknath Shinde and Raj Thackeray. Raj Thackeray is an old Shiv Sainik. We have respect for Raj Thackeray as well as Uddhav Thackeray. Whenever Chief Minister Eknath Shinde makes some appeals for Maharashtra, all parties will come together. It has risen to the top through the role of activist. These relationships develop over the years" said rebel spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar. He also praised Eknath Shinde as an example of how a true Shiv Sainik who does 90% socialism and 10% politics is.

Deepak Kesarkar said that saffron has hit Maharashtra again. There will be an atmosphere of definite happiness among Marathi people. There is no criticism of anyone in the moment of joy. When he was the MLA of 106 party, BJP and Devendra Fadnavis showed a big heart by giving the post of Chief Minister to Eknath Shinde. Many development works started during the career of Devendra Fadnavis. He said that Fadnavis and Shinde have good communication with each other.

"Also, Uddhav Thackeray must have been happy that Eknath Shinde got the Chief Minister's post. No one was upset as the party chief was becoming the chief minister. But this change is happening in terms of development of Maharashtra. It was a battle of ideas. There will be a good atmosphere in Maharashtra. The role of Balasaheb Thackeray. This government has come up with the same idea. It would have been nice if it had happened in the beginning, but it happened sooner rather than later. Balasaheb's blessings will remain behind Eknath Shinde" Kesarkar expressed confidence that the state would be strong if all came together for the benefit of Maharashtra.

"We did not expect Eknath Shinde to become a minister. 6 Ministers came with us for principle. Came for thoughts. Eknath Shinde is taking everyone along. Eknath Shinde is the first leader to go wherever disaster strikes. 90% sociology and 10% politics are carrying forward the teachings of Balasaheb" he said.

"The dagger sent by Raut to the people was a matter of principle. Sanjay Raut stabbed the sent dagger. He stays in Shiv Sena and works for NCP. The dagger sent by the people was stabbed. It is the people who elect, not the party. The government has been formed from the vote of the people. It was from the morning press conference that the Center and the state were arguing" he said.

