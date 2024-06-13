'We Have To Change Govt In State': Sharad Pawar Kickstarts Assembly Elections Preparation

During an interaction held in Shirshufal village, Baramati, National President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar emphasized the need for collective efforts to bring about change in Maharashtra. Addressing local villagers, Pawar urged for unity as the state prepares for elections in a few months.

"We need to stay united to ensure the desired change in Baramati and across Maharashtra," Pawar stated. "With the upcoming state elections, our goal is to secure victory in the legislative assembly to take control of the state's governance."

Pawar highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by farmers and expressed his intention to discuss these issues with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. "We will press the Chief Minister to resolve farmers' problems. If their issues remain unaddressed, we will tackle them after the elections," he added.

Reflecting on the recent electoral climate, Pawar criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's involvement in the Baramati elections. "The Prime Minister's comments during the election, which were not relevant to the campaign, drew unnecessary attention. This is why the Baramati election garnered so much discussion," Pawar noted.

He commended the local community for their quiet determination during the elections. "The people of Baramati, especially the youth and elders, played a crucial role. They voted silently but effectively, ensuring a strong outcome," Pawar said.

Pawar also discussed the generational shift in the region. "The new generation is stepping up, and we see a transformation in lifestyle and infrastructure. We've brought several major companies to Baramati, such as Dynamics and Ferrero, which process large quantities of milk from the surrounding areas. This has boosted local livelihoods," he explained.

Further, Pawar spoke on the advancements in education in Baramati. "When I first became an MLA, Baramati didn't have a college. Now, institutions like Vidya Pratishthan and the Malegaon educational trust educate thousands of students. Today, 48,000 students are pursuing higher education in Baramati," he stated.

He concluded with a call to action for the upcoming elections. "Good governance is achievable through collective strength. Your support has made me a multiple-time MLA, Chief Minister, Agriculture Minister, and Defense Minister. The upcoming elections are crucial, and your participation will be pivotal," Pawar emphasized.

Highlighting the international attention Baramati received, Pawar mentioned, "Even in New York, the Baramati election was featured prominently. This shows the global interest and the significant impact of our local elections."