"We made a mistake": Bachchu Kadu unhappy with NCP and NDA alliance

Days after the induction of Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs in the state government, Bachchu Kadu, the Prahar Janshakti Party MLA, on Thursday openly expressed his displeasure on the development and said that the BJP should have discussed it with all constituents of the alliance.Kadu said that he and Shinde-led Sena MLAs were fed up of the NCP in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray and that’s why they supported the BJP but now it seems that they made a mistake by supporting the BJP.

As the NCP has joined the Shinde-Fadnavis government, there will obviously be resentment among the MLAs who went with Shinde. We were fed up with the NCP and hence went with the BJP. The NCP did not allow us to work. Now MLAs are feeling that it was wrong to support the BJP as the BJP has brought the NCP into the government,” Kadu said.There has been unrest among the Shinde-led Sena MLAs and leaders since the Ajit-led camp joined the government and several even expressed their displeasure openly. NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who was the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra, joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra as Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday, causing a split in his party. The crisis in NCP has ramifications within Maharashtra and also for national politics.