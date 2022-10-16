We made a mistake in 2019 by going against the mandate says, Eknath Shinde on MVA alliance

Two-and-a-half years ago, Maharashtra saw an unexpected political realignment with Shiv Sena joining hands with Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) -- the two parties that were ideologically on the opposite side of the right of the center party led by Thackerays. The topic was one of the talking points of Nana Patekar's interview with Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards.

Speaking about the same, CM Eknath Shinde said, "We made a mistake by going against the man-date we got in 2019. The opportunity had come many times. But unfortunately, we did not avail it. When it became unbearable, a political decision was taken when career was in danger. At the end of the day, there is a limit to the tolerance, said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, while addressing the political turmoil in Maharashtra. The duo gave interesting answers to the questions.

Continuing further Shinde said, After realising that the party was being taken in the wrong direction, we requested five times to fix things that were wrong, Shinde said. However, he (Uddhav Thack-eray) did government. For the unversed, Things changed dramatically in 10 days, from June 20 to 30, that saw rebellion in Shiv Sena, Thackeray’s sudden resignation and collapse of the MVA government.