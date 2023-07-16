We requested Sharad Pawar to keep the party united and guide us: Praful Patel

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar along with some other ministers from his Nationalist Congress Party camp met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday, a close associate of the deputy CM said.

Talking about the meeting, Ajit Pawar-led NCP leader Praful Patel said, We all came here to seek the blessings of respected Sharad Pawar today. We requested Pawar sahib that NCP should stay united. On this, Sharad Pawar did not give any reaction. We will participate in the assembly session to begin from tomorrow under the leadership of Ajit Pawar, he added.

In a surprise move on July 2nd NCP leader Ajit Pawar who was also the Maharashtra Leader of Opposition joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. The move by NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, which also saw eight other NCP MLAs joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government, came amid efforts by opposition parties to forge unity to take on the BJP in the next year's Lok Sabha polls.