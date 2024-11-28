“We Should Move Forward with the Idea of Equality,” Nagraj Manjule’s Inspiring Speech at Mahatma Phule Award Ceremony

Nagraj Manjule renowned director, writer, and actor was honored with the prestigious 'Mahatma Phule Samata Puraskar' by the All India Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad, On Thursday, November 28. The award was presented on the death anniversary of Mahatma Phule, at a ceremony held at Samata Bhoomi, Phule Wada, Pune. The award includes a cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh, a Phule turban, a certificate, a shawl, and a memento. The event was chaired by MLA Chhagan Bhujbal, National President of the All India Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad. Several notable figures were present, including State Women's Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar, Samata Parishad Pune Divisional President Pritesh Gawli, Vaishali Bankar, City President Pandharinath Bankar, and Mahila City President Vaishnavi Satav.

During his acceptance speech, Manjule shared how he was introduced to Mahatma Phule's literature at a pivotal point in his life, stating that he had once lived in a world full of superstition, conflict, and addiction. It was through Phule's teachings that he found the right path. He emphasized the importance of embracing equality and denounced the growing narrow-mindedness in society, especially the rise of devotion that divides people. "If we divide the great men of our history, life loses its meaning," he said. "Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, and Ambedkar were great leaders who took everyone along. We must continue their work by promoting the idea of equality in today's world."

Also Read: Vir Das Sets the Stage on Fire with Hilarious Opening Monologue at International Emmy Awards 2024 (Watch Video)

Bhujbal, in his address, praised Manjule for his significant contributions across various fields and for using his films as a platform to raise awareness about social issues. He described Phulewada as an ideological "power station" and the land of equality, where the Equality Award is being given to a person who embodies these values. He urged everyone present to follow Manjule's example and continue advocating for equality in their own lives.