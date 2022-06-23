"We were trapped and taken to Surat" says Kailash Patil, Shiv Sena MLA

Shiv Sena MLA who was with Eknath Shinde in Surat, returned to Mumbai, and accused that he was kidnapped, he said "We were trapped and taken to Surat, I walked a kilometre to run away from there. We will not ditch Shiv Sena which has made us MLA."

Yesterday, Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh who has returned to the party had made a big statement on the kidnapping of MLAs by Eknath Shinde, he said "Since Eknath Shinde was our group leader, I got into his car but we were taken to Surat. I kept trying to escape but there was a lot of police bandobast as if I was a terrorist. Finally, I managed to get out of the hotel at 3 am but I was stuffed into a car by the police and taken to a hospital where I was forcibly given an injection."

Also, Sanjay Raut on Wednesday made major allegations on BJP he said “Without the support of the BJP, kidnapping of MLAs was not possible. Shiv Sena is used to such a type of litmus test. Those who join the Sena, take life-long oath to protect the party’s ethics. What Nitin Deshmukh said, I think many MLAs think the same way that they have been kidnapped.”



