Weather shift sparks chaos: Heavy rainfall hits Chandrapur, disrupts daily life

Following a period of dry weather, the district has experienced heavy rainfall since early Saturday morning. This abrupt shift in weather has led to disruptions in daily life. The sky remained cloudy for two consecutive days, with rain occurring in certain areas and sunny spells in others.

Friday morning witnessed heavy rainfall, followed by a temporary break from noon until 8 pm. However, rain resumed during the night. Beginning early Saturday, the region has encountered persistent heavy rains, causing waterlogging on main roads and affecting settlements, even in deeper parts of the city. The overflowing river has further compounded the situation.