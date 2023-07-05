Weather update: Red alert for Ratnagiri on July 6, orange alert from July 7-9

Since Wednesday evening, the intensity of rainfall has increased. The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in the district on Thursday. Consequently, the district administration has urged relevant agencies to prioritize caution and safety measures and ensure the well-being of the citizens.

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Ratnagiri district from July 7 to 9. During this time, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas of the district. Similarly, a red alert has been issued for Ratnagiri district on July 6, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few locations in the district on that day.

District Collector M Devender Singh has appealed to the concerned agencies to act with caution and prioritize safety measures while taking care of the citizens.