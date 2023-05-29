Weather Update: Vidarbha and Marathwada regions to witness rainfall

Despite the usual drop in temperatures by the end of May, the scorching heat wave persists while the eagerly anticipated pre-monsoon rains have made a formidable arrival. The Meteorological Department predicts that regions like Vidarbha and Marathwada will experience rainfall until May 31st.

Pre-monsoon showers have commenced in several states, including Maharashtra. Nevertheless, Mumbai and the Konkan coastal regions continue to endure high levels of humidity in the atmosphere. The Meteorological Department anticipates the occurrence of another notable weather shift within the next 48 hours. This time, a substantial portion of the country is expected to be affected by rainfall.

Currently, the monsoon is progressing favourably and, unless there are any hurdles, it is expected to advance swiftly across the Bay of Bengal. While the Meteorological Department has forecasted the likelihood of rainfall in most areas of the country, there is also a possibility of certain states experiencing gusty winds and storms.