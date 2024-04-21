Wedding Bus Catches Fire Near Khopoli; All 42 Passengers Rescued

A major accident took place on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway last night. A bus carrying a wedding bride caught fire near Khopoli on the expressway. The accident occurred around 2 o'clock in the night. Fortunately, there was no loss of life in this accident. Total, 42 passengers were traveling in this bus.

According to the information received in this regard, this bus was going from Mumbai to Solapur with a bridegroom. The bus caught fire when it was near Khopoli on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway around 2 am. As soon as the fire was seen, the passengers started screaming for help to save their lives. Meanwhile, due to the promptness shown by the highway police, fire brigade, Delta Force and the organizations that are ready to help the accident victims, they managed to save the lives of all the passengers in the bus, it is said that the bus caught fire due to short circuit.