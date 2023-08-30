West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray at his residence

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee celebrated Raksha Bandhan by tying a Rakhi to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday at his residence. Uddhav Thackeray's wife, Rashmi Thackeray, was also present during the event.

Earlier in the day, she met Amitabh Bachchan at his Juhu residence and tied Rakhi to him as well. Both Banerjee and Bachchan share a cordial relationship, and their closeness is well known.

Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday ahead of the INDIA bloc's opposition meeting in the city.

The third meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is scheduled to take place over two days, from August 31 to September 1, in Mumbai. A total of 28 political parties are expected to participate in the proceedings of this third meeting within the Opposition alliance.