Western Railway launches mobile app for live tracking of trains

Western Railway has launched a mobile application which will allow commuters to check the live status of trains on its suburban network spread between Churchgate station in south Mumbai and Dahanu in adjoining Palghar district.

According to the zonal railway, the Yatri app also has several other features. Western Railway General Manager Ashok Kumar Misra launched the app at Churchgate station concourse on Wednesday in the presence of railway officials and other dignitaries, WR chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said in a press release.

Western Railway has installed GPS tracking devices in all its suburban trains, which will enable the app to provide their real-time location. Thakur said with this app, developed in collaboration with a private firm, commuters will not only be able to get a train’s live location on map, but can also see it moving.

In just three simple steps, commuters can view the live location. Commuters can find the nearest stations directly on the map, type the source station and track the train of their choice so they can gauge how close or far they are from the train to plan their journey, he said.

Passengers will also have an easy access to important railway and medical emergency contact numbers and travellers can use the app to explore nearby tourist destinations and places to visit near stations.