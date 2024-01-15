Western Railway RPF Rescues Over 850 Children In 2023

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Western Railway rescued over 850 children in need of care and protection in 2023, demonstrating its commitment to passenger safety and child welfare. The Mumbai division accounted for the highest number of rescues (313), followed by Vadodara (74), Ahmedabad (125), Ratlam (188), Rajkot (121), and Bhavnagar (35).

RPF launched a dedicated campaign 'Operation Nanhe Faristey' focusing on tracing and reuniting lost or separated children with their families. Under this initiative, RPF personnel identified and rescued 508 boys and 279 girls from various platforms and trains across Western Railway's six divisions.

WR Chief Spokesperson Sumit Thakur said, "After the rescue of children they are handed over to nominated NGO with the permission of the Child Welfare Committee." Further added, "Western Railway has taken comprehensive measures to combat human trafficking, including establishing 77 dedicated anti-trafficking units across its network."

A memorandum of understanding has been signed with Bachpan Bachao Andolan, a child rights organization, to strengthen collaboration and eradicate child trafficking on trains. Public awareness campaigns through stickers, posters, and announcements in coaches further support this initiative. Regular workshops and training sessions are conducted for RPF personnel to provide them with the necessary skills and knowledge to handle such situations effectively.

The official also highlighted the two examples of the RPF's swift action in rescuing children. The seven children found travelling alone on a train were sent to a childcare home after revealing they had run away from their homes in Bihar to work. The second case included four children, they were reunited with their parents in Surat after they ran away to attend a religious gathering.