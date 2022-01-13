When 6-year-old Imran Khan proposed to Juhi Chawla
On actor Imran Khan's birthday on Thursday, Juhi Chawla took a stroll down memory lane and shared that the former proposed to her when he was just six years old.
She also shared a picture collage on her Instagram handle, including one picture of Imran when he was a little boy.
"Imran proposed to me when he was 6 years old ..!!!!.... heere ki pehchaan tab se hai usmein (He's known the mark of a real diamond since) ..!!!! Happy Happy Birthday to my youngest suitor ever ..!!!! A 100 trees for you Imran," Juhi wrote.
For the unversed, Imran played a young Aamir Khan in Juhi's debut movie, 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak'.
Imran, who made his Bollywood debut as a lead actor in 'Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Naa', has not been seen in a film since 2015's 'Katti Batti'.
( With inputs from ANI )
