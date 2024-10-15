'When Opposition Wins, EVMs Are Good; When They Lose, EVMs Are Bad," Says Eknath Shinde

Mumbai, Maharashtra, (October 15, 2024): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hit out at the Opposition over its objections to the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) ahead of the state's Assembly elections.

"When Opposition wins, EVMs are good, Election Commission is good and Court is good. But when the results do not go in their favour, EVMs are bad...People of Maharashtra know that the Opposition is playing double role that EVMs are bad, Election Commission is bad. We face elections with strength, vigour and development," Shinde said as quoted by ANI.

Maharashtra will hold its Assembly elections in a single phase on November 20, with results to be announced on November 23, the Election Commission of India said. The 288-member Assembly’s tenure will end on November 26.

The upcoming election is expected to see a fierce contest between the ruling Mahayuti Alliance, which includes Shinde’s Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Ajit Pawar, and the Opposition’s Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress, and the NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar.