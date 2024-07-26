'When The Brain Stops Working...': Jayant Patil Takes Veiled Dig At DCM Devendra Fadnavis

Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has leveled serious accusations against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. In response, Fadnavis issued a stern warning to Deshmukh. Following this, Jayant Patil, the state president of the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, criticised Fadnavis.

According to Deshmukh, a close associate of Fadnavis frequently met with him and facilitated phone conversations between him and Fadnavis. "I was urged to sign an affidavit against Uddhav Thackeray and Anil Parab when it became clear that it was not possible to make allegations against Ajit Pawar. However, I refused," Deshmukh stated. In response, Fadnavis warned, "If you mess with me, I won't let you go."

Jayant Patil took a jab at Fadnavis, stating, "When the brain stops working, one resorts to threats and comes down to physical confrontations," without directly naming Fadnavis. Patil also criticized the government's plans, warning of extreme conspiracies in the coming months. He quipped, "Just as you have schemes for dear brothers and sisters, bring one for the dear wife too."

Following Deshmukh's accusations, Fadnavis warned him, saying, "I have clips, and I will make them public." Accepting the challenge, Deshmukh said, "I challenge Fadnavis to bring those clips to the public. I know he doesn't have any. I will present my evidence at the right time," he said, showing a pen drive.