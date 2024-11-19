'Where Did This Money Come From?' Supriya Sule Questions After BJP’s Vinod Tawde Allegedly Caught With Rs 5 Crore

The political atmosphere is tense just one day before the elections, following allegations against BJP leader Vinod Tawde for distributing money. The claim was made by BBA (Bharatiya Bhasha Abhiyan), prompting a strong response from Supriya Sule, a Member of Parliament from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Sule questioned, "Where did all this money come from? Didn't the BJP demonetize?" She expressed her disbelief at the shocking accusations, particularly coming from a prominent BJP figure like Tawde. Sule also highlighted the scale of the alleged distribution, claiming that Rs 5 crore was involved, and raised concerns about police activity in related incidents, including an attack on Anil Deshmukh and police visits to Srinivas Pawar’s office. She asked, "What is happening in this country?"

Sule pointed out the irony of the BJP, which previously demonetized to fight against black money, now supposedly distributing such a large amount. She questioned the source of this money and, referring to Tawde’s former role as Maharashtra's education minister, expressed her surprise at his actions, saying it seemed out of character for a BJP leader.

The Allegations

The allegations against Tawde originated from Hitendra Thakur, a leader of Bavia, who stated that BJP operatives contacted him claiming that Tawde was bringing Rs 5 crore. Initially skeptical, Thakur became convinced upon arriving at the location, where he witnessed money being distributed. He noted that the CCTV cameras in the area were turned off when Tawde showed up, suggesting an effort to hide the transaction. Thakur has called for a thorough investigation by the Election Commission and the police and has raised concerns about the hotel's possible involvement.

BJP’s Response

In response to the allegations, BJP leaders, including Praveen Darekar, have dismissed the claims as "ridiculous." Darekar remarked that the Mahavikas Aghadi (the opposition alliance) appears to have accepted defeat before the elections, suggesting that such allegations are a desperate attempt by the opposition to create confusion. He credited the BJP’s success in Maharashtra to its effectiveness in countering false claims and asserted that the opposition has struggled to establish any compelling narratives despite their efforts in meetings, media, and social media during the campaign.