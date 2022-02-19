Which minister's bodyguard was outside flat when Disha Salian was raped?, questions Narayan Rane

Union Minister Narayan Rane has revisited the issue, raising the question of which minister's bodyguard was outside the flat when Disha Salian was being raped. On June 8, Disha Salian was raped and murdered. Actor Sushant Singh understood this. So Sushant Singh Rajput decided to raise his voice about this. As a result, Sushant Singh was also killed at his house, claimed Narayan Rane. He was speaking at a press conference in Mumbai on Saturday. At this time Narayan Rane raised some questions about the deaths of Disha Salian and Sushant Singh.

Disha Salian had no reason to commit suicide. Disha Salian's friend Rohan Rai forcibly invited her to the party. She was raped as she was leaving the party. Narayan Rane asked which minister's security guard was outside the flat at that time. Seven months later, Disha Salian's autopsy report has not been received. Narayan Rane raised many questions as to who tore the pages of the registrar of Disha Salian's building and which police officer was so interested in it.

When Sushant Singh understood this, he started saying that he would not leave anyone. At that time some people went to his house. Sushant Singh was killed after an altercation. Which minister's car was parked outside Sushant Singh's house then? Sushant Singh's building had CCTV. But, after Sushant's murder, the CCTV disappeared. How did the ambulance of a certain person come to take Sushant's body to the hospital? Who took Sushant's body to the hospital? Someone then destroyed the evidence. We know which police officers were involved in all these investigations. I will give all this evidence to the relevant investigating agencies. Therefore, the investigation into the deaths of Sushant Singh and Disha Salian may be resumed, said Narayan Rane.