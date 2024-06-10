Who Is Prataprao Jadhav? The Only Shinde Sena MP Sworn In As Union Minister

Prataprao Jadhav, a seasoned politician with a rich background in legislative and ministerial roles, began his political journey under the leadership of Balasaheb Thackeray in the Shiv Sena. Now 64 years old, Jadhav has recently transitioned to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena from the Uddhav Thackeray-headed faction (UBT), further solidifying his status as a senior and firebrand leader within the Sena.

Jadhav has been appointed as Minister of State (Independent Charge) and has a notable record of electoral success, representing the Buldhana seat in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra for the fourth consecutive term. Prior to his tenure as a Member of Parliament, he served as an MLA for three terms from the Mehkar assembly seat in Buldhana district.

Jadhav's political career commenced at the grassroots level as a Sarpanch before he first became an MLA in 1995, during the inaugural tenure of the Shiv Sena-BJP saffron alliance government. Between 1997 and 1999, he served as a junior minister under the administrations of Dr. Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane.

The Buldhana district, which Jadhav represents, is historically significant as it includes Sindkhedraja, the birthplace of Rajmata Jijabai, mother of the legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Jadhav's parliamentary contributions are notable, with an attendance rate of 71% in Lok Sabha proceedings. He has also chaired the Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, as well as the Standing Committee on Communication and Information Technology, showcasing his active involvement and leadership in various parliamentary functions.